Recto umalma sa motorcycle divider

Kinuwestiyon ni Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto ang pagpapalagay ng harang sa mag-asawang magkaangkas sa motorsiklo.

Ipinagtataka ni Recto ang paggamit ng harang kung palagian namang magkasama ang mag-asawa, naghahawak-kamay at nagki-kiss kapag naghihiwalay.

“As a virus shield, it is as effective as installing a concrete road divider on the matrimonial bed. Isn’t the protection offered them by the motorcycle barrier during the day canceled by their intimacy at night?” pahayag ni Recto.

“Before we flag this off, can we please subject it to test runs and workshop review by experts? Or can we just ask health experts if a couple who sleep together at night without masks can safely ride a motorcycle together with masks and helmets on?” dagdag niya. (IS)

