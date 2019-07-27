Recto sa Palasyo: Kayo na gumawa ng endo bill

UPANG makasiguro na pasok sa panlasa ni Pangulong Duterte, iginiit ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Malacañang na sila na ang bumalangkas ng endo bill.

Ito ang nakikitang solusyon ni Recto matapos i-veto ng Pangulo ang Security of Tenure bill na kilala sa tawag na endo bill.

Ayon sa senador, dahil kabubukas lamang ng 18th Congress ay maaaring isampa muli ang nasabing panukala pero ang Malacañang na dapat ang bumalangkas ng panukala bago ipadala sa Senado at Kamara.

“Press “reboot” and file the bill again. But this time, the Executive Branch should write its own version and send it to Congress with an attached presidential certification as to its urgency. If it has changed its mind, then the version it now wants must be in black and white, so nothing will be lost in translation.” giit ni Recto.

This is needed because the veto message did not cite the specific provisions that triggered the veto. Let the burden of proposition fall on them this time. But this will be for the information of Congress only, and should not mean that it must be the one passed en toto.” dagdag pa niya.

Dahil sa ginawang pag-veto ng Pangulo sa endo bill, binanggit ni Recto na lumalabas ang kahinaan ng Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) na siyang dapat umaayos sa mga problema ng panukalang batas.

Aniya, nasayang lamang ang trabaho ni Senador Joel Villanueva,­ chairman ng Senate committee on labor and employment, dahil nauwi lamang ito sa wala.

“This episode underscores once again the need to strengthen its liaison work with Congress. I sympathize with Joel who had worked hard on this bill. Hindi pwedeng kung kailan tapos na ang boxing, doon pa lang mag-iingay ang ibang taga-Executive. Hindi pwede yung laban-bawi. This was not an easy bill to write. Joel made sure that it was a ba­lanced one. It was a tightrope act under stormy conditions.” ani ni Recto.

Hinikayat din ni Recto ang Palasyo na magpatawag ng tripartite summit tungkol sa endo upang magkaharap-harap ang mga kinatawan ng employer, labor at gobyerno.