Recovery ni Thirdy aabutin ng 3 buwan

NAGPAPATULOY ang recovery ni San-En Neophoenix Asian import Thirdy Ravena matapos itong ma-injury sa kanyang kanang kamay noong nakaraang buwan.

Naging matagumpay ang ginawang operasyon sa 24-year-old cager nitong Enero 7 na na-diagnose na may metacarpal oblique fracture sa kanyang right ring finger.

“All I’ve been doing so far is I’ve been trying to work on my left hand. Can’t put too much pressure on my right hand cause’ I have to wait for my muscles and bone to recover and grow so there’s no really solution for that aside from waiting,” lahad ng 6-foot-2 swingman sa “The Game” Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Dagdag pa ng former Ateneo Blue Eagles stalwart, “so right now, it’s all about trying to work on different muscle areas in my body while – without trying to use my right hand.”

Inaasahang tatlong buwan namang magagarahe si Ravena para sa San-En Neophoenix ng Japanese B.League. (JAToralba)