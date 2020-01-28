Record ni Taylor Swift sa Grammys nilampaso ni Billie Eilish

Sa edad na 18, lumikha ng kakaibang historical record ang singer na si Billie Eilish sa katatapos lamang na 62nd Grammy Awards.

Hinakot ni Eilish ang limang biggest awards sa Grammy. Ito ay ang Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist at Best Pop Vocal Album. Ito ay para sa debut album niya na “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” at sa hit single niya na “Bad Guy”.

Na-break na ni Eilish ang Grammy record ni Taylor Swift being the youngest Album of the Year winner. Nanalo si Taylor at age 20 noong 2009 for “Fearless”.

Hindi makapaniwala si Eilish na tinalo niya ang mga mahigpit niyang mga kalaban na sina Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo at Vampire Weekend.

Noong tanggapin niya ang Album of the Year award, nasabi niya ay: “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?”

Si Eilish din ang first woman and second person ever to win record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist in the same year. Ang unang music artist na makagawa nito ay si Christopher Cross in 1981 for his self-titled album at sa hit single niya na “Sailing”.

Bukod sa Grammy Awards, nanalo na si Eilish ng two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, and three MTV Video Music Awards. Meron na rin siyang 13 platinum and four gold singles in the US as of January 2020. (Ruel Mendoza)