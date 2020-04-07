Razon nagpatayo ng quarantine facility sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium

Tumulong ang Prime BMD, isang affiliate ng Prime Infrastructure ng Razon Group, sa Inter-agency Task Force para maitayo ang quarantine facility sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium sa Maynila.

Pinakilos ng Prime BMD ang kanilang resources at personnel para maipatayo ang COVID-19 quarantine facility sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium na nasa loob ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Ang Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. ang siyang nagpondo at tumutok sa phase 1 at 2 ng proyekto.

Ang Phase 1, na nagsimula noong Abril 1, ay kinapapalooban ng pagtatayo ng 116 cubicle para sa pasyente, 2 nurse station, drywall partition wall, temporary furniture at conversion ng facility common areas.

Ang second stage na magtatapos sa Abril 7, ay lilikha naman ng karagdagang 108 patients cubicles.

Umaabot sa 180 manggagawa at 30 staff ng Prime BMD ang nagtrabaho ng 24 oras para maagang matapos ang proyekto. Sa kabila ng paspasang trabaho, pinairal pa rin ang social distancing at hygiene practices ng mga nagtatrabaho.

“We feel it our duty to provide as much support as possible to the interagency task force and to the Filipinos to respond to this crisis. The combined resources of Solaire’s social responsibility arm and our construction company, Prime BMD, puts us in an ideal position to continue working hand in hand with the government agencies to deliver much needed facilities.” saad ni Enrique K. Razon Jr., chairman ng Prime BMD

Sinabi naman ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na ang quarantine facility sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium ay tatauhan ng mga miyembro ng AFP Medical Corps.