Ravena nganga, Amer sinuwerte

Nahablot ni Meralco guard Baser Amer ang upuang binakante ni NLEX rookie Kiefer Ravena sa Gilas pool ng 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Masayang dumating sa ensayo ng Gilas ang 25-anyos na si Amer ­nitong Lunes ng gabi sa Meralco Gym.

“I’m so happy and thankful. It was unexpected that I’m going to join the team again. I want to thank coach Chot for giving me an opportunity again in ­Gilas,” ayon sa kanya.

Huli pang nagsuot ng Gilas uniform si Amer noong 2017 Southeast Asian Games nang makuha nila ang gold medal.

Nabawasan naman ang tinik ni Gilas coach Chot Reyes lalo’t na­ngangailangan ang Gilas ng primary point guard sa pagkawala ni Ravena dahil sa doping incident at NLEX guard Kevin Alas dahil sa ACL injury.

“That’s the good thing about having a pool. They know that they’re always there. It’s like they’re on-call,” aniya.

Magbabalik-aksyon ang Gilas sa Hunyo 29 kaharap ang Chinese-Taipei at sasabak sa powerhouse team ng Australia sa Hulyo 2 tampok ang NBA players na sina Matthew Dellavedova at Thon Maker.