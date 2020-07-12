Rappler kulang context: Flexible learning sisimulan sa Agosto – CHED

Nilinaw ni Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Prospero De Vera III ang kanyang pahayag hinggil sa pagpapatuloy ng klase ng mga higher education institution simula Agosto.

Wika ni De Vera, bubuksan ang semestre sa pamamagitan ng “flexible learning” at walang gagawing “regular face-to-face classes” sa Agosto.

Nilabas niya ang pahayag matapos siyang i-quote ng Rappler, sa isang ulat, na: “We are ready to open [classes] this August. No ifs, no buts. Learning must continue. We learn as one, we are ready.”

Sabi ni De Vera, bigo ang ulat na ilagay ang full context sa kanyang sinabi kaya binatikos ng mga netizen ang CHED at gobyerno sa pagiging insensitive sa kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral.

“Without stating the proper context, the Rappler article made the readers who did not watch the CHED HiEd Press Conference believe that CHED is pushing for the opening of ‘regular’ classes by August despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” ayon sa CHED chair.

“The context behind the said quote is that the Commission recognizes the bayanihan spirit of the HEIs to help other HEIs, especially those in far-flung areas to prepare them for flexible learning when classes resume in August,” dagdag nito.