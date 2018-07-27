Rappler dili 100 percent nga kontrolado sa Pinoy – CA

Wala labori sa Court of Appeals (CA) ang petisyon sa online news site nga Rappler nga mikuwestiyon sa desisyon sa Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nga nagkansela sa ilang certificate of incorporation.

Kiji subay sa desisyon nga gipagawad sa CA Special Twelfth Division nga gipetsan ug July 26, 2018 nga gisulat ni Associate Justice Rafael Antonio Santos ug giuyonan nilang Associate Justices Apolonario Bruselas Jr., ug Germano Francisco Legaspi.

“The petition is hereby denied, however, the Securities and Exchange Commission is hereby directed to conduct an evaluation of the legal effect of the alleged supervening donation made by Omidyar Network of all its Philippine Depository Receipts to the staff of Rappler, Inc. Accordingly, this case is hereby reprimanded to the SEC for this purpose,” matud sa CA ruling.

Nasayran nga gibawi sa SEC ang Certificate of Incorporation sa Rappler niadtong January 2018 tungod sa kalapasan niini sa Konstitusyon nga nagtakda nga ang mass media sa Pilipinas kinahanglan nga 100-percent ang pagpana-iya ug kontrolado sa mga Filipino.

Pinaagi sa giisuo nga Philippine Depository Receipt o PDR sa Omidyar Network Fund, adunay kontrol ang mga langyaw sa Rappler. ()