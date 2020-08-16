Rapid test sa mga empleyado ilibre – DOLE, DTI

Iginiit ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) ang mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 o rapid test sa lahat ng empleyado sa ilalim ng hospitality at tourism sector, manufacturing company kasama ang mga frontliner.

Ito ay nakasaad sa Joint Memorandum Circular No. 20-04 series of 2020, o ang DTI and DOLE Supplemental Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19 na epektibo simula Sabado.

Ayon kay Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, ang mandatory testing ay hindi dapat gastusan ng mga empleyado.

Sakop ng COVID-19 testing ang mga tourism and hospitality worker sa El Nido, Boracay, Coron, Panglao, Siargao, at iba pang tourist zone na idedeklara ng Department of Tourism, kung saan kailangan sumalang sa test isang beses kada apat na linggo.

Para naman sa mga manufacturing company, public service provider, at iba pang trabaho na mataas ang exposure sa publiko, dapat ay magpa-test ng isang beses kada quarter. (Mina Aquino)