Rape case sa Ateneo, fake news – Loyola Schools VP

Walay kamatuoran base sa imbestigasyon sa Ateneo de Manila University ang nag-viral nga Facebook post kabahin sa gipadala nga mensahe sa usa ka tinin-an nga giingong gilugos sulod sa campus sa maong unibersidad.

“I can’t take it anymore. I have to say it.

I got raped in 5th floor CTC bathroom. By two muscular guys. I’m a girl. I don’t know their names and I don’t know what they look like because it happened so fast. They covered my head with a towel and punched me in the stomach telling me that if I screamed they’d hit me more. They dragged my into the male bathroom and they fucked me. They removed the towel and blindfolded me so they could use my mouth. One of them kissed me and I felt a beard. That’s all I know about what they look like. Someone please save me. I feel so scared typing this but I just can’t take it anymore. I don’t feel safe in our school anymore,” matud sa Facebook post sa ADMU Freedom Wall na natala niadtong Nobyembre 24.

Subay sa gipagawas nga pamahayag sa Office of the Vice President for the Loyola Schools nga pirmado sa ilang Bise Presidente nga si Maria Luz Vilches, ilang gitan-aw ang mga CCTV footage sa lugar diin giingong nahitabo ang pagpanglugos apan wala silay nakita niino.

Miduol usab sila sa kapolisan aron imbestigahon ang giingong panghitabo apan base sa imbestigasyon nga daku ang posibilidad nga hoax o peke ang maong insidente.

“We have engaged the support of the police to look into this matter, and their investigation concluded that the alleged rape incident “was likely a hoax, unless otherwise, if in the future the victim and/or witnesses of the said incident will come out and seek police assistance.” (jess campos)