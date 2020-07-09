Ramon Ang walang pinatamaang politiko sa COVID testing

Nilinaw ni San Miguel Corp. Ramon Ang na negosyante at hindi politiko ang nais niyang patamaan sa nagging pahayag niya ukol sa pagkita ng malaki sa COVID-19 testing.

“It has come to my attention that portions of the statement I made at the launch of our Better World Edsa COVID-19 testing center, have been taken out of context by some in social media,” paliwanag ni Ang sa isang statement.

Ito’y kaugnay sa nasabi ni Ang na: “Lahat sila kumikita sa gobyerno, lahat sila kumikita sa bayan, pero puro pakitang tao.”

Aniya, hindi umano ito tungkol sa kahit sinong tauhan ng gobyerno, kundi sa ilang private individual o grupo na sinasamantala ang COVID-19 pandemic para magtaas ng presyo para kumita.

Saad ni Ang, dapat ay magsama-sama ang lahat para matulungan ang gobyerno laban sa health crisis.

“We should unite and support not just one another, but most especially our authorities, medical practitioners, and front line workers–everyone who continues to sacrifice so much just so our country can cope with, and recover from, this unprecedented crisis. Together, we have a much better chance of overcoming this challenge,” ayon kay Ang. (RP)