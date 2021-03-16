Ramon Ang: Skyway 3 tuloy operasyon

NILINAW ni San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president Ramon S. Ang na mananatiling bukas ang Skyway 3 sa kabila ng kawalang aksiyon ng Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) sa pag-iisyu ng operation permit.

Ani Ang, iginigiit ng TRB na hindi pa maaa­ring makapagsimula ng buong operasyon ang Skyway 3 at ma­ngolekta ng toll hangga’t hindi 100 porsiyentong kumpleto ang mga ramp nito.

“We are now 97% complete. We need sufficient funds for the toll road’s daily maintenance, proper long-term upkeep and to keep it safe and efficient for the motoring public,” paliwanag ni Ang.

Himutok pa ni Ang, lumalaki ang nawawalang kita sa Skyway 3 dahil sa pa­tuloy na pag-delay ng TRB sa kanilang toll collection, na isang mabilis na paraan upang maratsada rin ng infrastructure unit nito na maging 100% completion ang mga ramp.

“Skyway 3 is new, but heavy everyday use causes it to deteriorate if not maintained pro­perly. We spend a lot for its upkeep, and at the same time lose a lot in foregone revenues. We cannot operate this and serve people if the project is not genera­ting revenues,” lahad ni Ang.

Dagdag ni Ang, dapat makipagtulungan ang TRB upang magtagumpay ang bansa.

“Basically, we have done everything to make sure we can viably operate Skyway 3 right away, so we can serve motorists and fulfill our goal, which is to lessen traffic in Metro Manila and hopefully, through better connectivity, create more jobs and economic opportunities for more Filipinos,” sambit ng SMC boss. (Eileen Mencias)