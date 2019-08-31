Ramirez, POC, Phisgoc tutok na sa SEA Games

PINURI ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez ang pagkakaroon ng Tripartite Agreement kasama ang Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) at Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) na na­ging hakbang sa puspusang paghahanda para sa 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Now we can move on,” sabi ni Ramirez, na siya ring Chief of Mission ng Team Philippines.

Sinabi ni Ramirez na nag-alala si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa paghahanda ng bansa sa SEA Games matapos isagawa ang special elections sa POC matapos magbitiw ang dating pangulo nitong si Ricky Vargas.

“Now that the internal issues of the POC have been settled and will all of its officials now moving in the same page, government– through the PSC, and all the other agencies with stakes in the Games, can now also move forward with the preparations,” sabi ni Ramirez.

Idinagdag ni Ramirez na ang bagong halal na POC president na si Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, na siya ring Cavite 7th District Representative sa Kongreso, ay patuloy na ginigiyahan ang mga national sports association (NSA) para sa kanilang mga responsibilidad sa hosting.

“The success of the SEA Games will rest on the now very pronounced cooperation among our sports leaders. Rep. Tolentino is able to galvanize the once contenting­ sports leaders into a ­cohesive group that yes, we can now say the SEA Games is definitely a go,” sabi ni Ramirez. (Lito Oredo)