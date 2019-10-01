Ramirez pinasalamatan sa Children’s Games

PINALAKAS ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang kanilang pakikipag-ugnayan sa local government units (LGUs) sa Mindanao sa pag-organisa ng Sports for Peace programs sa Maragusan, Compostela Valley at sa Bukidnon Province.

Dumalo si Maragusan Municipal Mayor Maricel Colina-Vendiola sa ‘Ate-Kuya Volunteers’ Orientation’ sa Mayor’s Conference Room noong September 27 sunod sa Children’s Games na ginanap sa Maragusan Central Elementary School kinabukasan.

Pinasalamatan ng Mayor si PSC Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez sa pagdala ng Children’s Games sa kanilang municipality.

“We are very thankful to Chairman Butch that PSC has come to our municipality and for supporting us with the Children’s Games,” saad ni Colina-Vendiola.

“The colorful flaglets speak about the colors and vibrancy of the hosting,” sabi naman ni PSC Mindanao cluster head Ed Fernande stated.

Umabot sa 200 children at 20 Ate-Kuya volunteers ang nakisaya sa paglaro ng tug of peace, mukhang kamatis, sack race, hug relay at balloon race.

Tumanggap sila ng souvenir shorts at nakisaya rin sa boodle fight sa pananghalian. (Elech Dawa)