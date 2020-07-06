Raketera tutulungan ni Mika

SUPORTA para sa mga small-medium businesses online ang isa sa paraan ni Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors star Mika Reyes upang makatulong sa kanyang kapwa.

Ibinahagi ni Reyes sa Instagram na hangad nito na matulungan na mai-promote ang mga business na walang hinihinging kapalit.

“I see some of my friends and athletes are starting their own small businesses these days,” aniya.

“If you own a small to medium business or you know someone who has, tag them below and I will be sharing as many as I can on my IG stories this week to help them promote and expand its reach. There is no need to send me products or anything in return.” (JAT)