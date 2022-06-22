Abante Online
Raffy Tulfo nanumpa kay Justice Leonen

News
By Abante News
Nanumpa na bilang senador si Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo sa harap ni Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Si Tulfo ay pangatlo sa nagdaang senator election. Sinamahan ang brodkaster ng kanyang maybahay na si ACT-CIS party-list Representative Jocelyn Tulfo.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Tulfo na isusulong niya ang digitalization ng proseso sa mga korte para mas lalong epektibo sa mga mababang korte.

“I am open to working with the Supreme Court and the Court Administrator on how to increase the efficiency of its work processes through digitization, computerization, and faster communication, while still maintaining proper administration of justice,” ayon kay Tulfo. (Dindo Matining)

