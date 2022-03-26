Rachel pinaghubad ni Anne

Maalindog pa rin si Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters pagkatapos nitong manganak noong October 2021 sa isang baby girl named Kaia Rose.

Pinakita ni Rachel ang post baby body niya sa isang photo shoot para sa cosmetic brang ni Anne Curtis.

Post pa ng former beauty queen sa Instagram: “Proud of myself for going against every bone in my body and saying yes to a shoot on the beach four months after having a baby. It’s a wonderful thing to step out of your comfort zone every once in a while because it’s only then you really grow as a person. Thank you to the whole team behind @blkcosmeticsph latest summer campaign for the opportunity to feel brave and empowered all over again. Incase you haven’t yet, check out their latest drop. The lip treatment oils are my fave!!!! and the sunscreen and the new shades of the creamy all over paint. Hahaha.”

Thankful naman si Anne na pumayag si Rachel na gawin nito ang cosmetic campaign niya kahit na apat na buwan pa lang after nitong manganak. Bumilib si Anne dahil nakakapag-bikini na raw si Rachel at proud ito sa post baby bod nito. (Ruel Mendoza)