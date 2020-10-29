Rabiya protektado ni Billie kina Sandra, Michele

“The happiest 4th RU”

Yan ang title ng sinulat na mensahe ni Billie Hakenson, si Miss Universe Philippines – Cavite.

“That’s me. I never expected to be part of the Top 5. And I’m still basking elation with my achievements. Of course, the crown was the goal. But I achieved more than the actual crown and title. I was heard, and people listened,” sabi pa niya.

At siyempre, may marubdod na mensahe sa reyna, si Rabiya Mateo, ang bagong Miss Universe Philippines, na inuulan ng intriga ngayon, na sinimulan ng mga kapwa nila kandidata sa pageant na ito.

“To our Ms. Universe Ph, @rabiyamateo , our youngest A&Q sister, I appreciate the talk that we had, as well as the sincerity and honesty you showed during that said talk. I assure you that your ates (a.k.a. Queen’s court) will protect you and help you as best as we can throughout your journey. You are my Queen, we are your court,” sabi ni Billie.

Well, bongga nga ramdam ang pagprotekta ni Billie sa mga kumakalaban kay Rabiya, sina Sandra Lemonon at Michele Gumabao. (Dondon Sermino)