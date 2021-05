Rabiya, Miss Japan lambingan, iyakan sa IG

Sobrang miss na ni Miss Universe Japan Aisha Harumi Tochigi ang kanyang naging roommate na si Rabiya Mateo sa katatapos lang na Miss Universe 2020 sa Florida.

Sa Instagram ay nagpalitan ng sweet messages ang dalawang beauty queen.

“I feel weird when I come back to the room and I don’t see you @rabiyamateo,” sey ni Tochigi sa Instagram ng ilang photo nila ni Rabiya.

“I miss your morning song, rap, dance and I miss our late night chitchatting,” sabi pa ni Tochigi.

“Thank you so much for always making me laugh. You are the best roommate I could ever ask for!!! Love you so much babe!!!” dagdag niya.

Touch naman si Rabiya sa message ni Miss Japan.

“Why are you like that? You are making me cry. I love you so much. You saw me at my lowest point in the competition but you were also there helping me get through everything. Mahal na mahal kita! Pls visit PH!” reply ni Rabiya.

Sinagot ito ni Tochigi ng: “Aw love and you made my day everyday!! Definitely going to PH! Mahal kita.”