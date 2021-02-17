Rabiya kontra kay Digong: Babae mas may ‘K’ mag-presidente

Sure ako, mas madadagdagan ang ‘kalaban’ ni Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, dahil sa reaksiyon, opinyon niya, sa sinabi ni President Duterte na hindi pam-babae ang pagiging presidente, dahil magkaiba nga raw ang ‘emotional set-up’ ng mga babae at lalake.

Sa chikahan kay Rabiya ng Missosology group, inamin ni Rabiya na nirerespeto niya si Pres. Duterte, pero hindi siya pabor sa sinabi nito.

Para kay Rabiya, dapat pantay ang trato sa mga lalake at babae.

“And I won’t agree with something like this because I know my capabilities and my strength as a woman and I know I can make a difference, so much difference.

“We need female leaders, leaders who will put their emotions in making decisions. Because it’s not all about experience. Sometimes, you really need to put your emotion and to be the mother of your land,” pahayag ni Rabiya.

Ginawang halimbawa nga ni Rabiya ang mga naging pangulo ng Pilipinas na mga babae, sina Corazon Aquino at Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“In our country, we already had two female leaders and by doing that, women are as capable as men in handling a nation,” sabi pa ni Rabiya.

“I am a woman and I believe that my emotion do make part in my leadership skills. And I have so much heart and I have so much calling in being a leader, actually,” saad pa niya. (Dondon Sermino)