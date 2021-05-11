Rabiya hahanapin ang ama sa Chicago

Gustong maging close ni Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo si Miss India Adline Castelino dahil gusto niyang malaman ang tungkol sa Indian culture.

Isang Indian-American kasi ang ama ni Rabiya na matagal na niyang hindi nakikita at nakakausap.

“I really wanna know my Indian roots. I never had the chance to see my dad, to talk to him. So it’s like knowing his culture, my other half,” sey ni Rabiya na umaasang makilala ang kanyang ama pagkatapos ng Miss Universe pageant sa Florida. Sa Chicago, Illinois naka-base ang kanyang ama na isang doktor.

Heto ang mensahe ni Rabiya sa kanyang ama na sana’y makarating para magkita na sila.

“We were not together for a very long time and I almost forgot how you look like.

“I became a strong independent woman today because of the situation that happened in the past but I never blamed you for it.

“I will push myself to a new and greater limit every single day so that when the time comes and we meet again, you will tell everyone how proud you are that I’m your daughter and who knows, when that day comes I might be a doctor like you.

“I pray that wherever you are, you’re surrounded by people who love you and take good care of you.

“I hope you still think about me because I always think about you.” (Ruel Mendoza)