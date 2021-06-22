QC University kinilala na ng CHED

Masayang inanunsiyo ni Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte na ang Quezon City University (QCU) ay nakakuha na ng ‘institutional recog­nition’ mula sa Commis­sion on Higher Education (CHED), na nanganga­hulugang isa na itong ga­nap na CHED-recognized university.

Ang pormal na pag­bibigay ng ‘certificate of recognition’ sa Quezon City Hall ay dinaluhan nina Belmonte, CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera, UniFAST OIC-Executive Director Atty. Ryan Estevez, Quezon City Sangguniang Panglungsod Committee on Education Chairperson Irene Belmonte, at QCU President Dr. Theresita Atienza.

“This CHED recog­nition is a testament to the quality of education that we provide in QCU. For years, we have con­tinuously strived to pro­vide improved higher ed­ucation programs for our students that will pre­pare them as they join the workforce. We be­lieve this achievement will open more oppor­tunities for our QCians,” sabi ng alkalde.

Ang QCU, dating Quezon City Polytech­nic University, ay naitayo noong March 1, 1994 sa pamamagitan ng City Council Ordinance No. SP-171 at nagsimula bi­lang institution na nag-aalok ng mga technical at vocational course.

Si Atienza, na itinala­ga bilang QCU president noong December 2020, ang nanguna sa pagpa­pabuti ng tatlong QCU campuses, ang San Bar­tolome, Batasan Hills at San Francisco.

“We will continue to expand our program offerings and ensure that our graduates will be knowledgeable and equipped as they graduate from the universi­ty. We are inspired even more to strive to be the No. 1 local university of employable graduates,” pahayag niya.

Ani De Vera naman, dahil CHED-recognized university na ang QCU, “ang mga estudyante nito ay eligible na para sa libreng tuition at mis­cellaneous fee” sa pamamagitan ng Universal Ac­cess to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Maaari na rin silang makapag-avail ng iba-ibang CHED scholarship at financial assistance gaya ng Tertiary Edu­cation Subsidy (TES), Student Loan Program (SLP) at Tulong Dunong Program.

Magugunitang noong nakaraang taon, nagka­loob ang QC LGU ng mga laptop at pocket Wi-Fi sa lahat ng QCU students at faculty members dahil sa paglipat nila sa dig­ital learning at teaching bilang pag-iingat sa COVID-19 pandemic. (Dol­ly Cabreza)