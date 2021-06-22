QC University kinilala na ng CHED
Masayang inanunsiyo ni Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte na ang Quezon City University (QCU) ay nakakuha na ng ‘institutional recognition’ mula sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED), na nangangahulugang isa na itong ganap na CHED-recognized university.
Ang pormal na pagbibigay ng ‘certificate of recognition’ sa Quezon City Hall ay dinaluhan nina Belmonte, CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera, UniFAST OIC-Executive Director Atty. Ryan Estevez, Quezon City Sangguniang Panglungsod Committee on Education Chairperson Irene Belmonte, at QCU President Dr. Theresita Atienza.
“This CHED recognition is a testament to the quality of education that we provide in QCU. For years, we have continuously strived to provide improved higher education programs for our students that will prepare them as they join the workforce. We believe this achievement will open more opportunities for our QCians,” sabi ng alkalde.
Ang QCU, dating Quezon City Polytechnic University, ay naitayo noong March 1, 1994 sa pamamagitan ng City Council Ordinance No. SP-171 at nagsimula bilang institution na nag-aalok ng mga technical at vocational course.
Si Atienza, na itinalaga bilang QCU president noong December 2020, ang nanguna sa pagpapabuti ng tatlong QCU campuses, ang San Bartolome, Batasan Hills at San Francisco.
“We will continue to expand our program offerings and ensure that our graduates will be knowledgeable and equipped as they graduate from the university. We are inspired even more to strive to be the No. 1 local university of employable graduates,” pahayag niya.
Ani De Vera naman, dahil CHED-recognized university na ang QCU, “ang mga estudyante nito ay eligible na para sa libreng tuition at miscellaneous fee” sa pamamagitan ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.
Maaari na rin silang makapag-avail ng iba-ibang CHED scholarship at financial assistance gaya ng Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), Student Loan Program (SLP) at Tulong Dunong Program.
Magugunitang noong nakaraang taon, nagkaloob ang QC LGU ng mga laptop at pocket Wi-Fi sa lahat ng QCU students at faculty members dahil sa paglipat nila sa digital learning at teaching bilang pag-iingat sa COVID-19 pandemic. (Dolly Cabreza)