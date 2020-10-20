QC Councilor Ludovica nireklamo ng ni-raid na restobar

Inireklamo ng Packo’s Ventures Corporation, may-ari ng Packo’s restaurant and bar, si Quezon City Councilor Ranulfo Ludovica, dahil diumano sa nagawa nitong cyberlibel makaraang mag-post sa social media ng mapanirang pahayag laban sa negosyo.

Sa reklamo ng kompanya ayon sa abogado nito na si Atty. Cornelio F. Samaniego, III, ipinaliwanag kung paano diumano siniraan ni Ludovica, na chairperson din ng public order and security ng lungsod, ang kanilang restobar. Sa Facebook post ng opisyal nitong Oktubre 11, sinabi nitong, “The Untouchable no more Task Force Disiplina bec of violations of GCQ and health protocols we raided Packos Resto Bar along sgt. esguerra st. barangay South triangle.”

Dumipensa rin ang Packo’s sa ginawang pagsalakay ng Task Force Disiplina na pinamumuan ni Lusovica dahil wala pa umano sa oras ng curfew nang pumunta ang kanilang grupo sa restobar.

“All told, Respondent’s defamatory allegations in his Facebook post caused Packo’s utter humiliation and extreme embarrassment. By subjecting Packo’s to an illegal raid, Respondent and his enforcers from QC TFD exposed Packo’s to absolute ridicule especially to its customers who were just finishing their meals and drinks,” ayon pa sa reklamo.

Habang sinusulat ito, wala pang tugon ang opisyal sa reklamo ng nasabing kompanya.