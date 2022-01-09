Abante Online
PVL bubble uli sa Pebrero

By Abante News
0 1

KUNG mabibigyan ng ‘go-signal’ ang Premier Volleyball League (PVL) na magsimula ng aksiyon sa Pebrero 2022, planong bubble setup muna uli ito.

“If we’re allowed to proceed, it will have to be in a bubble set-up,” pahayag Sabado ni league president Richard ‘Ricky’ Palou.

Hinirit niya na kailangan din aniyang humingi sila ng approval sa Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) at Games and Amusements Board (GAB) para maipagpatuloy ang target 2nd season ng women’s pro league.

“We’re hoping to have our next conference by February, but this will really depend on the IATF and GAB approvals,” panapos na sambit ng opisyal. (Aivan Episcope)

