Puwesto ni Mocon, napunan ni Oftana

SOLO sa top spot ng team standings ng 95th National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament first round eliminations ang defending champion San Beda University Red, at isa sa naging instrumento sa kanilang pamamayagpag ay si veteran forward Calvin Oftana.

Tangan ang malinis na apat na panalo, nagpakitang gilas si Oftana nang talunin ng Mendiola-based squad ang San Sebastian College, 73-59 nitong Biyernes sa FilOil Flying V Centre, San Juan.

Kumayod si Ortana ng 10 points, 10 rebounds at pitong assists kasama ang dalawang treys sa fourth quarter para sikwatin ang pang-apat na panalo ng Red Lions.

At dahil sa kanyang all-around na laro, hinirang siyang Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award.

“Calvin made his shots in the fourth. He had been missing that in the first quarters, but I told them if they’re open, they should take it,” saad ni Red Lions coach Teodorico ‘Boyet’ Fernandez III. “I’m happy with the way he played today and hopefully, maging consistent pa lalo si Calvin.”

Ayon kay Oftana determinado siyang akuin ang puwes­tong iniwanan ni Javee Mocon na ngayon ay naglalaro na sa Philippine Basketball Association,(PBA).

“Sobrang mahirap, pero dinodoble ko yung effort ko para mag-improve at para may ipakita naman ako this season.” hayag ni Oftana.

Inungusan ni Oftana sa weekly citation sina Renzo Navarro ng Lyceum of the Phili­ppines University, Ato Ular ng Letran College, College of Saint Benilde cager Jimboy Pasturan at pambato ng Arellano Univesity na si Kent Salado. (Elech Dawa)