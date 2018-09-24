Pulong testigo kay Trillanes

ITINUTURING na ‘welcome development’ ni Senador Antonio ‘Sonny’ Trillanes IV ang pani­bagong libel complaint na inihain ni Presidential Son Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte.

Ang panibagong libel complaint ay isinampa ni Pulong sa Davao City Prosecutor Office noong Setyembre 19.

Nag-ugat ang bagong reklamo sa dalawang phone patch interview ni Trillanes, ang isa ay sa CNN Philippines noong Hunyo 14 at sa DZMM noong Hunyo 6.

Sa mga panayam, paulit-ulit ang alegasyon ng mambabatas na sangkot sa operasyon ng droga si Pulong.

Ito na ang ikatlong libel complaint na inihain sa senador sa Davao.

Imbes na matakot, sinabi ni Trillanes na magandang oportunidad ang bagong reklamo upang magamit nitong ‘hostile witness’ si Pulong.

Dito, mapatutuna­yan aniya nito ang tattoo sa likod ng Presidential son na magpapakita na mi­yembro ito ng Chinese triad drug syndicate.

“I welcome the filing of the libel case because it will be an opportunity to call Polong as a hostile witness, so he would be compelled to show his tattoo on his back to prove that he is a member of a Chinese triad drug syndicate,” diin ni Trillanes.

“It would also be an opportunity for me to have his bank accounts subpoenaed,” dagdag pa nito.