Pulis na dedbol sa operasyon tatanggap ng P150K

Makakakuha ng burial assistance mula sa isang pre-need company ang mga pulis na mamamatay sa gitna ng tungkulin.

Ito ang nilalaman ng memorandum of understanding (MOU) ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Cosmopolitan Group nitong Lunes.

Kabilang sa mga pumirma nito sina PNP chief General Debold Sinas, Cosmopolitan General Pre-Need Agency, Inc. (CGPAI) president Shelah Joaquin at Cosmopolitan Climbs Life Plan Incorporated (CCLPI) chairperson Renato Dychangco.

Sa ilalim ng MOU ang kompanya ay magbibigay ng burial assistance at life plan na nagkakahalaga ng P150,000 sa mga pulis na masasawi sa mga police operations.

“With this MOU, we hope to assuage the grief of bereaved families from the untimely loss of their loved ones by the immediate release of burial assistance,” ani Sinas.

Kasabay nito, nakatanggap din ang PNP ng halagang P2.5 milyong financial aid sa Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) para naman sa procurement ng mga medical supplies at iba pang kailangang mga gamot.

Personal na tinanggap ni Sinas kay Pagcor Chairperson at Chief Executive Office (CEO) Andrea Domingo ang nasabing tulong.

“I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the members of Pagcor for their continuing support to the police force. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support to our personnel to maintain our Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) resiliency and to heal as one,” saad ni Sinas

“By this donation, we will make sure to sustain the need for medical supplies of our front-liners,” dagdag pa nito. (Edwin Balasa)