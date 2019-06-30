IPINAGDIWANG ng Google ang 7th anniversary ng Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park bilang Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.

Nakalagay ang doodle features sa entrance ng Puerto Princesa underground river ang isang bangka ng mga biyahero na pumapasok sa pinakamahabang underground waterways na may 8.2 kilometers na tanyag sa kanyang stalactite at stalagmite formation.

“We are glad to showcase one of the country’s most treasured natural wonders through a special Doodle on the Puerto Princesa Underground River,” ayon kay Ben King, interim Country Manager ng Google Philippines.

Ito umano ay magsisilbing gabay sa mga biyahero na panatilihing maayos ang lugar.

“Aside from celebrating the destination, we hope that this effort serves as a reminder to do our part in conserving it,” dagdag ni King.

Nabatid na noong 2012, ang Ramsar Convention, isang international body ay binuo para sa conservation ng mahahalagang wetlands tulad ng Puerto Princesa Underground River bilang ‘unique’ sa biogeographic region dahil sa koneksiyon bilang isang importanteng ecosystems mula sa bundok hanggang sa dagat.

Sa inilabas na pahayag ng Google ang Puerto Princesa underground river ay isa sa UNESCO World Heritage Site at isa sa bagong 7 Wonders of Nature. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)