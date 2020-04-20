PSL, PVL magsasanib

MAGSASAMA ang Premier Volleyball League (PVL) at Philippine SuperLiga (PSL).

Nagkaroon na ng ilang serye ng pagpupulong ang dalawang panig simula pa noong Disyembre upang talakayin ang unified all-Filipino volleyball, ngunit dahil sa coronavirus pandemic ay naudlot ang kanilang meeting.

“We are working towards a common goal of hopefully unifying volleyball and merge the PSL and PVL,” sambit ni PSL president Dr. Ian Laurel.

“I cannot say at what percent we are towards our goal kasi there are still things that we need to settle like the officiating, the tournament format, among others. So I cannot say na talagang on the go na. But I can say that both parties are one-hundred percent committed to working together.”

Matatandaang mare-reschedule ang naudlot na PSL Grand Prix habang mauudlot rin ang pagsisimula ng PVL season dahil sa global pandemic.

Ayon pa kay Laurel, inaasahan na lalahok ang walong team mula sa PSL na F2 Logistics, Petron, Cignal, Sta. Lucia, Generika-Ayala, Chery Tiggo, PLDT at Marinerang Pilipina.

Ibinahagi naman ni PVL president Ricky Palou ang kanyang naging pagpupulong kasama ang team owners ng liga at kanyang mungkahi para sa gagawing unified volleyball.

“PSL wants all the teams involved. I met with the team owners before all of this noong January. The feeling of the team owners ng PVL ay eight teams ay masyadong mahaba ang tournament,” bahagi ni Palou.

“They are looking at a shorter tournament.”

Kasama sa walong koponan ng PVL ang Creamline, PetroGazz, BanKo Perlas, Army, Motolite, Choco Mucho, Air Force at Chef’s Classic. (JAT)