PSL gusto na ring bumalik

NAIS ng Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) na magkaroon ng bubble beach volleyball sa Subic sa Nobyembre kasama ang Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams.

Inaantay pa ni PSL predent Dr. Adrian ‘Ian’ Laurel ang kasagutan ng liham niya sa Joint Administrative Order (JAO) group ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Games and Amusements Board (GAB) at Department of Health DOH).

“We have invited the PVL. We’re all in this together so this is the time to really help each other in trying to bring back sports,” pahayag nitong Linggo Laurel sa Power and Play radio program ni Jose Emmanuel ‘Noli’ Eala. (Elech Dawa)