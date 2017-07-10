PSL: F2 dehado kontra Petron

Mga laro bukas:

(Muntinlupa Sports Center)

5:00 p.m. — Cignal vs Foton

7:00 p.m. — Petron vs F2 Logistics

Defending champion­ ang F2 Logistics, pero bahagyang dehado sa ­Petron pagharap nila bukas sa Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino­ Conference best-of-three finals sa Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Dahil sa lalim ng bench ng Blaze Spikers, pinaboran sila laban sa Cargo Movers nina Foton­ head coach Moro Bra­nislav at Cocolife mentor Kungfu Reyes.

Para kay Reyes, sina Mika Reyes, Remy Palma­ at Ria Meneses ay may kakayahan na pigilan si reigning UAAP Most ­Valuable Player (MVP) Majoy Baron.

Sa unang paghaharap ng dalawang heavyweights, nanaig ang ­Petron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 15-9 matapos ang ­dalawang oras na paluan.

“This time, I go for Petron,” saad ni Reyes, pagkatapos nitong akbayan­ ang Asset Managers sa fifth-place finish.

“They have deeper­ bench, more matured players, efficient setter,­ effective opposites, ­stable blocking and good rotation. Aside from that, their middle blockers can stop the middles of F2 Logistics. So it’s going to be a very inte­resting series.”

Hindi naman sumang-ayon si Cignal coach George Pascua sa kanila.

Bentahe sa F2 ­Logistics ang character at ­familiarization sa isa’t isa na maaaring malaking­ armas para sa kanilang tagumpay, ayon kay ­Pascua.

“The character and ­familiarization of the players and coaches are already there,” paliwanag ni Pascua. “They have been preparing for this tournament since last year.”





“F2 Logistics is younger and more aggressive. They have a more solid blocking and reception.”