PSL beach volley papalo sa Nob. 26

Kaabang-abang ang pagbabalik ng Philippine Superliga (PSL) sa pagragasa ng Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup 2020 sa darating na Nobyembre 26 sa Subic.

Ibinahagi ni PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico na naghahanda na ngayon ang liga para sa restart ng season sa ilalim ng new normal matapos makakuha ang mga ito ng go-signal mula sa Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

Ayon pa sa former chairman ng Philippine Sports Commission, bumuo rin ang mga ito ng medical committee na makikipagugnayan sa IATF at Department of Health (DOH) para matiyak na masunod ang safety measures at health protocols mula sa gobyerno.

“We’re doing all of these for our fans and supporters who have waited long enough for intense volleyball action,” litanya ni Juico.

“Restarting the season is not easy. But we are willing to do it for our fans, players, coaches, team owners, league personnel and all stakeholders who are seriously craving for the return of volleyball. We, however, have to do it safely and effectively.”

Ilan sa mga inaasahang lalahok ang Petron, F2 Logistics, Cignal, Chery Tiggo, PLDT Home Fibr, Generika-Ayala, Marinerang Pilipina at Sta. Lucia.

“So far, everybody is committed. We are very thankful to the teams, to our media partner in TV5, to SBMA and to all stakeholders for helping us in restarting our season,” hayag pa ni Juico. (JAT)