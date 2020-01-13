PSE trading, clearing ops ng BSP suspendido

Suspendido ang trading sa Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) nitong Enero 13 maging ang clearing operations ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) dahil sa patuloy na volcanic activity ng Taal.

“Please be advised that there will be no trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corp. of the Philippines today, January 13, 2020, to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the volcanic ash emission of Taal Volcano,” sabi ng PSE.

“Following the announcement by Malacañang of work suspension in government officers, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas clearing operations for today, January 13, 2020 are suspended,” pahayag naman ng BSP.

Ang Taal Volcano ay nasa gitna ng lawa at pinapaligiran ng mga lalawigan ng Cavite, Laguna at Batangas subalit ang ashfall nito ay umabot na sa National Capital Region.