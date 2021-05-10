PSC, Ramirez saludo kay Cris

BINATI ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez si Pinoy rower Cris Nievarez sa pagkasilo ng ticket sa gaganapin ngayong taon na 2020 Olympics sa Tokyo, Japan.

“I know that Cris and the entire rowing team worked hard for this. It is well-deserved. The PSC will keep supporting him as much as we can on this quest. Congratulations Cris!” saad ni Ramirez.

Umabot sa semifinals ng World Rowing Asia Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta si Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Nievarez, ito ang naging susi sa kanyang hangad na makalaro sa Summer Games.

“In my book, any athlete who through his actions inspires —- whether one small child or a whole generation to become better — is already a champion. And this is what our athletes are to our people. They stand as beacons of hope. An inspiration to keep fighting and to never give up,” dagdag ng PSC chairman.

Sa ngayon ay pangwalo na si Nievarez sa pambato ng Pilipinas sa quadrennial meet.