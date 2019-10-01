PSC National Coaches Training matagumpay

NAKITAAN ng potensyal ang mga beginner na um-attend sa five-day PSC National Coaches Certification na ginanap sa University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao sa Bago Oshiro, Tugbok District nitong Linggo.

“The 80 participants from all over Mindanao expressed their excitement with the knowledge and skills learned and how they will apply it when they return to their respective schools,” saad ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) national director on grassroots sports Prof. Henry Daut.

Ang mga sumali ay mula sa Zamboanga City, Dipolog City, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao City, Polomolok sa South Cotabato at Davao region ay natuto ng theories kina Dr. Karen Katrina Trinidad (sports psychology), Professor Josephine “Joy” Reyes (sports physiology), Dr. Robert Paul Jurado (sports ethics), PSC-PSI National Director for grassroots sports development program Prof. Henry C. Daut (sports philosophy and sports pedagogy) at PSC-PSI MSSS Sports Physiology Unit sports specialist Prof. Luis Serafin Cosep (talent identification).

Mga training sa athletics, swimming, table tennis, football/futsal at rugby football ang naganap sa huling tatlong araw kung saan ang mga veteran coach mula Davao at Manila ang naggturo.

Ayon sa taga-Davao City na si Rachelle “Ching” Delos Reyes, na naging mentor ng national girls U15 squad, ang 14 football/futsal participants ay halos teachers na walang football experience.

“Most of the participants may potential jud tungod ky aside sa ilaha passion kay open sila for new knowledge and learning (They have potential because they have passion and were open to new learning). Hope they proceed to the licensing,” hayag ni Delos Reyes. (Elech Dawa)