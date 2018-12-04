PSC-KISS coaches lecture sa Dis. 7

Matatapos sa taong ito ang Philippine Sports Commission-Korea Institute of Sports Science national coaches/school coaches quarterly lectures sa Biyernes, Dis­yembre 7 sa PhilSports Complex sa Pasig City.

“The KISS is part of the bilateral agreement of Korea and Philippines for sports plans and programs,” ani PSC Chairman William Ramirez kahapon.

Hinirit niyang may mga lecturer sa nalalapit na okasyon na may Doctor of Philosophy at Master of Arts kaya may pagkakataon ding makadalo rito ang mga coach na mayroon PhD at MA mula sa Department of Education bukod pa sa mga national team.

Bahagi pa rin ang programa ng natio­nal government sports agency sa grassroots kung saan kamakailan lang nakipagkasundo ito sa DepEd para magpokus sa 20 sports ang mga lalaruin mula sa Palarong Pambansa nito hanggang sa mga Batang Pinoy Cham­pionships at Philippine National Games ng PSC.