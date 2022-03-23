PSC ituturo sports science sa coach

MABIBIYAYAAN muli ng dagdag kaalaman ang mga lokal na coaches sa pagpapatuloy ng PSC sa mga lektura sa sports science.

Ito ay dahil ang mga lokal na coach mula sa iba’t ibang probinsiya ay tatanggap ng sports scientific lectures sa pagpapatuloy ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) National Sports Coaching Certification Course (NSCCC) ngayong araw.

Mahigit 100 coach mula sa buong bansa ang inaasahang sasali sa Level 2 online lectures para sa Badminton at Lawn Tennis sa pamamagitan ng Zoom, mula Marso 24 hanggang 26, sa pangunguna ng Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) ng ahensiya.

“We want to continue building on the momentum we had last year with these coaches and elevate their learning and mastery of coaching in their specific sport,” sabi ni PSI Grassroots Program Head Abby Rivera.

Ito ang ikatlong leg ng NSCCC na nagsimula sa unang kurso nito sa Sport-Specific Training para sa Table Tennis Level 1 at Sports Science Lectures Level 2 noong Pebrero 24 hanggang 26 at Marso 17 hanggang 19, ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod na may halos 200 coach na dumalo.

Idinagdag ni Rivera na, “more than half of the attendees also signed up for the optional examination where they are entitled to receive certificates.”

Pagkatapos ng tatlong kurso, ang PSI ay magpapatuloy ng isa pang hanay ng mga paksa at lektura para sa Sports Science Level 1 hanggang Abril 28, na pangungunahan ng kadalubhasaan ni Prof. Henry Daut para sa Sports Management, UP CHK Dean Francis Carlos Diaz para sa Training Program Design & Development, Karen Leslie Pineda, Ashly Villa at Jane Serapion para sa Sports Nutrition, Arsenio Lantin, MD at Victor Francis Gaddi, MD para sa Sports Sports Injury & Rehabilitation, Mary Jane Santos para sa Sports Massage, at Marc Donyell Bayang para sa Strength & Conditioning. (Lito Oredo)