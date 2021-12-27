PSC inirerespeto desisyon ni Obiena

IGINAGALANG ng pamunuan ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang desisyon ni World No. 5 at Asian pole vault record holder Ernest John “EJ” Obiena na hindi sumailalim sa iniaalok ng ahensiya ng gobyerno na “mediation” sa usapin nito sa kinaaaniban na Philippine Athletics Track and Field Associaton (PATAFA).

Una nang ipinaliwanag ng PSC ang paghihintay nito sa desisyon ng 2020+1 Tokyo Olympian na si Obiena para agad na malutas ang nagaganap na hidwaan sa pagitan ng atleta at kinaaaniban nitong national sports association (NSA) bago na lamang nagpahayag ang SEA Games gold medalist sa kanyang personal social media account.

“In light of the recent decision of Mr. Ernest John Obiena as posted on his social media account, the Philippine Sports Commission humbly informs the public that we are discontinuing the mediation offer,” opisyal na pahayag ng ahensiya ukol sa desisyon ni Obiena.

“The agency leaves the mediation table, respecting the decision of Mr. Obiena who chose to submit to procedures conducted by other institutions.”

Matatandaan na nakritisa ang ahensiya ng mga senador at kongresista dahil sa hindi agad nito pagsasagawa ng hakbang base sa nakasaad dito na mandato sa batas matapos na maganap ang hidwaan sa pagitan nina Obiena at PATAFA na pinamumunuan ni dating PSC chief Philip Ella Juico.

“We have to underscore that mediation should be the first course of action being the more peaceful, equitable, confidential, voluntary option to resolve issues,” nakasaad pa sa pahayag ng PSC.

“The PSC though is keeping its doors open to the process should both parties agree to it in the future.” (Lito Oredo)