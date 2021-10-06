PSC bubuksan Indigenous Sports and Games Webinar

PANGUNGUNAHAN ng mga International at local experts sa traditional sports ang itinataguyod ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) na 2021 Indigenous Sports and Games Webinar Series: Preserving and Promoting the Rich Cultural Heritage of our Ancestors na magsisimula ngayon, Oktubre 7.

Ang apat na parte na webinar series ay kabilang sa selebrasyon ng Indigenous Peoples’ Month na magdadala at magsasama-sama sa mga kilalang resource speakers sa larangan.

Ang Tourism Officer ng Hungduan, Ifugao na si Haydee Hermosora ang magpapasimula sa serye sa lecture forum nito sa “Punnuk”, isang ritwal ng pasasalamat matapos ang pag-aani na isinasagawa ng mga residente ng Hungduan at kalaunan ay kinilala bilang isa sa mga Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity ng United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) noong 2015.

Si Professor Jo-Ann Gimenez Grecia ng Department of Professional Education, University of East (UE) Manila ang magsasalita sa “Teaching Philippine Games: Perspective from Non-Indigenous Physical Educator” sa Oktubre 21.

Kasunod si Director Ferdausi S. Cerna ng Bureau Office of Education, Culture, and Health ng National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) na ipapaliwanag ang “Cultural Sensitivity” sa Oktubre 28.

Kukumpletuhin ang serye ni Prof. Pere Lavega, president ng European Association of Traditional Sports and Games na magpipresenta ng “Traditional and Indigenous Games as Intangible Cultural Heritage” sa Nobyembre 5.

Sinabi ni PSC Commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey, oversight ng Indigenous Peoples Games program, na inaasahan nito ang mahuhusay na talakayan at ideya mula sa apat na inimbitahang resource speakers.

“We believe that these honored resource speakers will further encourage not just the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) but all Filipinos to promote and showcase our traditional games,” sabi ni Maxey. .

Mahigit sa 1,000 kalahok ang nagpalista para dumalo sa apat na sesyon na magsisimula sa 1pm via Zoom.

Ang four-part webinar ay sa pagkikipagtulungan din ng NCIP at Pocari Sweat. (Lito Oredo)