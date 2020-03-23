PSC binabantayan ang mga atleta

PRAYORIDAD ng Philippine Sports Commission sa pamumuno ni Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez ang kaligtasan ng mga atleta, coaches at ng iba sa ganitong malaking pagsubok na kinakaharap ng bansa.

“We are on lockdown, but we try our best to keep updated of our athletes’ and employees’ status,” paliwanag ni Ramirez.

“The PSC has been keeping “virtual offices” for reporting and updating. Ramirez also said that “as of now, I am thankful that no athlete, coach or employee has reported positive of the COVID-19. We hope it stays that way.”

Malaking perwisyo ang dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic dahilan upang makansela ang mga sporting events hindi lang sa Pilipinas pati sa lahat ng bansa.

Nakaraan lang ay inanunsyo ng 10th ASEAN Paragames Organizing Committee (PHILAPGOC) ang pangatlong pagre-schedule ng nasabing event dahil sa pandemic, target na ilarga sa Oktubre.

“I understand the goals and dreams of the organizing committee, but in this national crisis, it would be the government’s advice or decision which will be heeded since there are other factors which need to be considered,” paliwanag ni Ramirez. (Elech Dawa)