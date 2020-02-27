Provisional authority ng Dos puwede kung ok sa Kongreso

MAAARING pahintulutan ng Kongreso ang National Telecommunications Commission na mag-isyu ng provisional authority sa ABS-CBN Corp. habang nakabinbin pa ang renewal ng kanilang prangkisa, ayon sa Department of Justice (DOJ).

Nilabas ng DOJ ang klaripikasyon matapos sabihin ni dating Chief Justice Reynato Puno na hindi na maaaring magpatuloy ang operasyon ng nasabing network kapag napaso na ang kanilang prangkisa sa Mayo 4.

“There is sufficient equitable basis to allow broadcast entities to continue opera­ting while the bills for the renewal of their respective franchise remain pending with Congress,” bahagi ng 6 na pahinang liham ng DOJ kay NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba.

“However, a more stable legal environment could be created if Congress, by a concurrent resolution, would authorize the NTC to issue a provisional authority to these broadcasting companies under such terms and conditions as it may deem ne­cessary, until Congress final disposition of the franchise renewal bills,” ayon pa sa liham.

Sa isang forum, sinabi naman ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na maaaring makuwestiyon ang ABS-CBN kung bibigyan sila ng provisional authority ng NTC.

“Without a legislative franchise, ‘yong NTC can’t issue a provisional permit so I don’t know where the House of Representatives, the leadership at least, is coming from when they wrote NTC a provisional authority,” pahayag ni Lacson

“Kasi klaro naman sa batas. Ang legislation nasa amin e, wala sa NTC. NTC is a regulatory body. Sila ‘yong mag i-implement,” dagdag pa nito. (Dindo Matining)