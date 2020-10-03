Promotor sa Manila Bay ‘white sand’ tambakan ng kaso- De Lima

PINAPANAGOT ni Senador Leila de Lima ang mga opisyal ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na nasa likod ng kontrobersyal na ‘white sand’ sa Manila Bay.

“Officials of DENR must be held accountable for non-compliance with several laws like the Local Government Code, the Philippine Fisheries Code, the Wildlife Conservation Act, and PD 1586 or the Environmental Impact Assessment System, among others, in implementing this project,” ayon kay de Lima.

Kasabay nito ay naghain ng resolusyon si de Lima para maimbestigahan ang P389 milyon na proyekto ng DENR sa Manila Bay.

Ayon sa nilabas na pahayag ni De Lima, kanyang ginawa ang Senate Resolution 532 kung saan naglalayong silipin ang paglalagay ng mga dinurog na dolomite rock sa bay walk ng naturang lugar.

Aniya, ang pera na ginamit sana sa pagpapaganda ng Manila Bay ay nakapagpakain na ng 5.2 milyong pamilya at nakatulong din para sa COVID-19 response ng pamahalaan.

“The makeover of Manila Bay shows that this administration’s priorities lean towards cosmetic beautification rather than health, economic aid, or education. Now is the opportune time to conduct this investigation as we are nearing fiscal year 2021 deliberations in Congress,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Sinalungat din ng nakadetineng mambabatas ang sinabi ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na maganda sa mental health ang beautification project sa Manila Bay.

“Contrary to Presidential Spokesperson Roque claims that ‘white sand’ makeover will give immeasurable benefit to Filipinos’ mental health, this P389 million band-aid project has indeed brought more harm than good,” saad pa nito.