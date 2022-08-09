Project Nightfall sumaludo sa Pinoy vlogger

Imitation is the best form of flattery. Imbes nga na mainis, sinuportahan pa ni Agon Hare aka Project Nightfall ang Pinoy vlogger na si Rjaybuls.

In fact, in his own words, sinabi pa nito na si Rjaybuls na ang susunod na Project Nightfall. Wow.

Nakikita raw ni Agon sa Pinoy vlogger ang kanyang sarili noong nag-uumpisa pa lang ito sa social media.

Bahagi ng caption ng Project Nightfall sa latest uploaded video niya tungkol kay Rjaybuls:

“One day someone tagged me on a video of Rjaybuls and I instantly got hooked. The comedic timing. The topics. The messages. I quickly realized that underneath the ‘not-so-perfect’ English, and ‘not-so-perfect’ editing, there was a man with a real talent for videomaking. A very unique creator!

“And that is why I truly can’t believe when people put Rjay down and criticize him for being a copycat of either me or Nas Daily. This guy is nothing like us.

“Me and Nas can only hope that we’re anywhere near as funny as this guy!

“You can’t fake heart, and this guy has a huge heart, especially for his own people and his family. He doesn’t put himself above anyone, even though he’s reaching 1 million followers. He uses the money he earns to pay for his mom’s hospital bills. How can anyone put him down?!”

Nagka-one on one interview nga ang dalawang vlogger. Nagpalitan sila ng papuri sa isa’t isa.

“The guy who might just be the next Project Nightfall” pa nga ang description ni Agon kay Rjaybuls.

“Project Nightfall thank you sirrrrr, you are always be my inspiration mwua tsup tsup,” kaaliw na reply naman ni Rjaybuls sa page wall.

Imbes na hilahin pababa, pinayuhan pa ni Agon na gawing inspirasyon ng lahat si Rjaybuls na tinutupad lamang ang kanyang mga pangarap sa buhay.

Sa nakalipas na mga buwan, naging malaking instrumento ang mga vlogger sa pag-impluwensiya sa mga netizen. (Batuts Lopez)