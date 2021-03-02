Produktong Pinoy pumapatok sa Australia

Mula sa isang dosena noong 2019, nasa 60 supermarket na sa Australia ang maaaring pagbilhan ng mga produktong tatak Pilipino at madaragdagan pa ito sa susunod na tatlo hanggang limang taon.

Ayon sa Philippine Embassy sa Australia, maging sa mga istante ng pinakamalaking grocery store na Woolworths o Woolies ay makikita ang mga produktong gawa sa Pilipinas.

Kasunod ito ng mataas na demand nang ipatupad ang mga lockdown dahil sa coronavirus pandemic.

Kabilang sa available na mga Philippine-made product sa international food section ng Woolies ay mga Filipino sauce, suka, toyo, sitsirya, biskuwit, noodles, de-lata, fruit juice, banana chips at buko.

“We predict that the demand for Filipino products will continue to increase even beyond the pandemic. There is an increasing awareness now about Filipino cuisine and the availability of products and ingredients in the mainstream supermarkets will further drive demand,” paliwanag ni Bob Harris, marketing consultant ng DHN Trading sa isang panayam ayon sa embahada.

Dagdag ng embahada, mahigit 900 ang store ng Woolworths sa Australia.

Laking tuwa rin ng mga Pinoy sa nasabing bansa dahil dito.

Anila, “I was excited to see these products in Woolworth Majura shopping centre. I wish they would add tinola mix and Ajinomoto Ginisa mix available though.”

“Yay No need to go to Filipino shops!”

“Please put PANDESAL too!!! My husband is Aussie and that’s one of his favourites!” (Issa Santiago)