Prize freeze sa Abra babantayan ng PNP

Inatasan ni PNP Officer in Charge Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. ang lahat ng police unit sa Abra na makipagtulungan sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sa pagpapatupad ng price freeze sa lugar.



Ayon kay Danao, dahil sa pagsasailalim ng Abra sa state of calamity, pinasisiguro ng DTI na mapanatiling normal ang presyo ng mga pangunahing produkto.

“The PNP is tasked to aid in the enforcement of the mandate within the jurisdiction of the LGU concerned. We also take part in monitoring market activities against hoarding, profiteering, price manipulation and unfair trade practices,” ani Danao sa isang pahayag.

Tutulong umano ang PNP sa pagpapatupad ng price freeze at pagmo-monitor sa hoarding, profiteering, price manipulation at iba pang ‘unfair trade practices’.

Sinabi ni Danao na iimbestigahan ng PNP ang mga report ng paglabag sa price freeze sa pakikipag-ugnayan na rin sa DTI.

Nanawagan din si Danao sa publiko na isumbong sa PNP ang mga negosyante na magsasamantala sa sitwasyon.

“We encourage our kababayans to immediately report to us cases of hoarding, massive price increase and other forms of blatant profiteering. We will act on it immediately in coordination with DTI,” ayon kay Danao. (Edwin Balasa)