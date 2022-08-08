Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Private, public palakasin sosyo sa infra

News
By Abante News
0 1

Suportado ni House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez ang panawagan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’ sa mga local government units (LGUs) na palakasin pa ang pakikipagsosyo nito sa private sector para sa mga infrastructure development.

Tinukoy ni Romualdez ang Iloilo City government sa pangunguna ni Mayor Jerry Treñas na pumasok sa isang public-private partnership (PPP) sa pagitan ng SM Prime Holdings para sa redevelopment ng dalawang city-owned public markets.

“I support the appeal of President Bongbong Marcos for LGUs to get into more PPPs to speed up growth in the regions, which in turn will generate employment and livelihood opportunities for our people,” ayon kay Romualdez.

Sa pamamagitan umano ng PPPs magagamit ng LGUs ang kanilang pondo sa iba pang mga mahahalagang public services. (Eralyn Prado)

