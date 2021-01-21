Princess gusto nang bumalik, umarte sa Pilipinas

Gustong-gusto na ngang bumalik ni Princess Punzalan sa Pilipinas. Gustong-gusto na rin niyang gumawa ng pelikula, teleserye.

Na-touch nga si Princess nang marinig sa mga Pilipino na gusto na siyang mapanood ulit sa mga teleserye sa Pilipinas. Hindi nga makalimutan ng mga Pinoy ang kahusayan ni Princess sa mga teleseryeng ginawa niya noon, lalo na sa mga papel na sobrang kontrabida siya.

“But with this pandemic, malabo talaga. So, hopefully talaga, matapos na ito, makapunta na ako sa Pilipinas, at makagawa ng teleserye,” sabi ni Princess sa presscon ng Yellow Rose.

So, `yun na nga, wala mang teleserye si Princess ngayon, may pelikula naman siya, ang Yellow Rose, kasama sina Lea Salonga at Eva Noblezada, sa direksiyon ni Diane Paragas, at handog ng Star Cinema, na mapapanood sa January 29.

While the film marks her first feature film role, Noblezada’s exciting big-screen pairing with fellow Broadway powerhouse Salonga has been much anticipated. The two have shared uncanny similarities in their careers. Both earned their big breaks in the lead role of Kim in the stage musical Miss Saigon, and both later went on to play the role of Éponine in Les Misérables.

The film also serves as one of the first major studio releases to address the Filipino immigration experience in America and to provide a glimpse into some of the painful and difficult choices that families in that community often have to make. In fact, it has already bagged thirteen film festival jury and audience awards, including several at festivals dedicated to advancing representation and inclusivity for the Asian community in film.

Catch the Philippine premiere of ‘Yellow Rose’ on January 29 via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable pay-per-view and Cignalpay-per-view for only PHp150.00 per ticket. This is distributed by Cinexpress. (Dondon Sermino)