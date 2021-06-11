Prince Charles bilib sa mga Pinoy health worker

Pinasalamatan ni Prince Charles ang lahat ng mga Pilipinong healthcare worker sa United Kingdom at kinilala ang ambag ng mga ito sa kalusugan ng mga mamamayan ng nasabing bansa.

Bahagi ito ng pahayag ng prinsipe sa ika-75 anibersaryo ng diplomatikong ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Britain ngayong 2021.

“The bonds of friendship between us are stronger than ever. At a time when we have faced the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus, those links have provided the foundation for us to work together towards a better future,” banggit ni Prince Charles kahapon, sa isang video message na pinost sa Twitter ni British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce.

“We are more fortunate than we perhaps realize to have many thousands of nurses and other healthcare workers from the Philippines working in the United Kingdom, particularly in the National Health Service. To these wonderfully selfless people, I wanted to offer my most heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and comfort you give to your patients.”

Nagtatag ang ‘Pinas at UK ng pormal na diplomatikong relasyon noong Hulyo 4, 1946.