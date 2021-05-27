Pribadong sektor pinuri sa paglaban sa COVID-19

PINURI ng isang mambabatas ang pagkukusa ng pribadong sektor na tumulong sa pamahalaan na labanan ang pandemyang dulot ng Covid-19.

Sa kanyang privileged speech noong Lunes, malugod na binati ni San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes ang pribadong sektor sa mahalagang kontribusyon sa paglaban sa Covid-19.

“The role of the private sector has always been crucial in helping the government in its program to address this health crisis and prop up recovery efforts in the economy. They have the experience, resilience and drive to get the country back on track because their businesses depend on the country’s policies and programs in addressing the challenges at hand,” pahayag ni Robes.

Partikular niyang binanggit ang programang Ingat Angat Bakuna sa Lahat na pinangunahan ng mahigit 100 pribadong kompanya sa bansa na humihimok sa mga Pilipino na magpaturok ng bakuna upang makamit ang kawan ng kaligtasan sa sakit.

“Members of the Ingat Angat Bakuna sa Lahat program include some of the country’s leading brands in retail, fastfood chains, hospitals and other medical establishments, food manufacturing and media outlets, among others. Noting of the still pervading hesitancy of many Filipinos in getting Covid-19 vaccines, the group is rolling out an all-media campaign to promote vaccination. The group will use all their stores and outlets to promote vaccination as well as all media platforms to encourage people to get vaccinated,” pahayag pa ni Robes.

Sa ilalim ng inisiyatibang pinangunahan ng pribadong sektor, ang lahat ng lalahok ay hindi lamang magtataguyod ng pagbabakuna kundi gagamitin nila ang kanilang establisimiento upang hikayatin ang publiko na magpabakuna. “Mall owners of SM and Ayala, who are part of the group have also committed to use their spaces as vaccination sites to make vaccination more comfortable and accessible especially to senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. They are also offering discounts to all those who have been vaccinated,” ipinunto pa ng mambabatas.

“Indeed, this landmark effort of the private sector will greatly complement the ongoing national campaign to shore up the vaccinate rollout with the steady influx of Covid-19 in the country from various countries and the Covax facility,” dagdag pa ni Robes.

Nagpahatid din siya ng lubos na pasasalamat kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at sa National Task Force for Covid-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. na kapuwa walang kapaguran sa pakikipagtulungan sa mga pribadong sektor upang labanan ang Covid-19.