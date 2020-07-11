Abante Online
Press freedom inatake! Mga court reporter pumalag sa ABS-CBN shutdown

Naniniwala ang mga miyembro ng Justice and Court Reporters Association (JUCRA) na malinaw na assault sa press freedom ang ginawang pagpapasara ng ABS-CBN nitong Biyernes.

Ayon sa pahayag ng grupo, “What happened on July 10, 2020, was a brazen assault on press freedom which only shows that those we elect to make our laws can be the clear and present danger to the rights granted to us by our Constitution.”

“The message was loud and clear: If you don’t toe the line, you are next,” lahad pa.

Nabahala din ang JUCRA na nagawa ito sa pinakamalaking television network sa bansa, kung saan 11,000 trabaho ang nanganganib na mawala.

“We will fight back, not just for ABS-CBN, but for the right to be free from the shackles of oppressors.”

